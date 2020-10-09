Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for SBIFF

John David Washington is creeping ever-closer to scoring a coveted Oscar-Nominated Director Bingo , as Variety reports tonight that the Tenet star has just signed on for David O. Russell’s latest movie. Still untitled, the film would pair Washington up with Margot Robbie and perennial Christopher Nolan survivor Christian Bale, for a script that Russell will also write.

It’s been 5 years since Russell last directed a film, the lackluster biopic/Jennifer Lawrence vehicle Joy. Plot details about his next film are pretty much non-existent, although it will apparently need an almost distressing abundance of very pretty people on hand. That also means that the most interesting thing about the casting is what it says about the upward continuing trajectory of Washington’s career; certainly, it doesn’t seem like people are holding the extremely asterisk’d performance of Tenet against its lead as of yet.

Russell’s new mystery film will apparently start production in January; Variety also notes that Michael B. Jordan was previously attached to the film.