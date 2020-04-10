Photo : Rich Fury ( Getty Images )

John Prine died earlier this week, taking with him a legacy as one of the most beloved, funny, and imaginative folk singers in the American arts. Tributes have, unsurprisingly, been flowing ever since, but now Consequence Of Sound has organized something a little more formal: A streaming tribute concert featuring many of Prine’s most well-known friends and fans, including John Darnielle of The Mountain Goats, Colin Meloy from The Decemberists, Norah Jones, Grace Potter, and more.

Advertisement

Titled “Angel From Maywood”—referencing both Prine’s song “Angel From Montgomery, ” as well as his Illinois hometown—the tribute stream will kick off this Saturday on CoS’ Instagram at 1 p.m. Central. Although access to the stream will be free, attendees are invited to donate to three charities picked out by Prine’s wife, Fiona Whelan Prine: Nashville Rescue Mission, Room In The Inn, and Thistle Farms.

Friday's Best Deals: PowerA Fusion Fightpads, Ella Paradis Sex Toy... Read on The Inventory

You can see a partial list of the participants in the above post ; they’ll all be gathering together tomorrow to offer up covers of some of their favorites of Prine’s deep and warm catalog of songs.

