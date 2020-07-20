Screenshot : Last Week Tonight

John Oliver dedicated last night’s Last Week Tonight to addressing COVID-19 misinformation and the “gentle” ways in which one can encourage the conspiracy-minded among us to better vet the news sources they scroll by on Facebook. Joining him was a slew of celebs, including Catherine O’Hara, Billy Porter, Paul Rudd, and Alex Trebek. Beloved as they are, however, none of their messages compare to the one provided by John Cena, who knows that, due to his WWE absence and the delay of Fast 9, the world is hungry for a peek at his chiseled torso.

While slowly stripping off his jacket, shirt, and tie, Cena calmly reminds the viewer that it doesn’t take much to verify the veracity of a news source, and that one should do so before sharing it with friends or family. Its effectiveness, we’d wager, depends both on the open-mindedness of the viewer, as well as whether they find Cena’s brand of rippling, vein-strewn muscles erotic or just merely impressive.

All of the celebs’ messages, including Cena’s, can be found on Last Week Tonight’s new website, TheTrueTrueTruth.