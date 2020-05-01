John Cena reading a book that is not Oh, The Places You’ll Go. Photo : Cindy Ord ( Getty Images )

Gilbert Gottfried could read Oh, The Places You’ll Go! and we’d all collapse into heaving sobs, so, yes, even a big lug like John Cena can make magic with Dr. Seuss’ heart-tugging children’s book.

Advertisement

Cena read the story aloud as part of a virtual graduation celebration held by Dr. Seuss Enterprises and Random House Children’s Books, who hope to provide a bit of pomp and circumstance for high school seniors robbed of their graduation ceremonies by COVID-19. Cena’s reading of the book, which celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, joins a number of others set to unfold on a dedicated Facebook page this month . Per Variety, the sponsors will donate one copy of the book to First Book for every in-feed post using the hashtag #ohtheplaces2020. That’s nice!

Advertisement

Cena follows up his reading with some inspirational words . “Please do not lose the value of your accomplishment, regardless of the circumstances that are going on right now. Y ou have set yourself a goal and you have worked to achieve it,” he says . “ Celebrate this moment.”

“I t’s not normal and it’s not typical, but that’s what makes it unique,” he continues, emphasizing that, despite there being no ceremony, “this day has value.”

This isn’t the only virtual graduation event in the works. As we previously reported, Oprah Winfrey, Miley Cyrus, Lil Nas X, Jennifer Garner, and others will team up with Facebook and Instagram for a virtual ceremony on May 15.

Send Great Job, Internet tips to gji@theonion.com