It was more than two years ago that we first reported on Moonbase 8, an A24 astronaut comedy with the irresistible trio of John C. Reilly, Tim Heidecker, and Fred Armisen at its center. It’s been more or less lost in space since then, but the six-episode series resurfaced on Thursday with the news that it will, at long last, premiere on Showtime this fall.

Per a synopsis, Moonbase 8 is “a workplace comedy that follows three subpar astronauts living at NASA’s Moon Base Simulator with high hopes of being chosen to travel to the moon.” It was created and written by its stars and Baskets co-creator Jonathan Krisel, who will also direct the series. Each will also serve as an executive producer alongside Eric Wareheim, Dave Kneebone, and A24's Ravi Nandan and Inman Young.

“In a year when we have all been forced to come to terms with life in close quarters, we are happy to have landed this offbeat take on life in captivity with dreams of escaping to something grander,” said Jana Winograde, Showtime’s President of Entertainment. “While the show was produced before the pandemic, its subject matter is timely—and thanks to Fred, Tim, John and Jonathan, its humor is timeless.”

A release date is forthcoming, so keep your eyes to the stars