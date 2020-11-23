John Boyega in Red, White, And Blue Photo : Amazon Prime Video

Hot on the heels of Mangrove’s release on Amazon Prime comes the trailer for Red, White And Blue, the third film in Steve McQueen’s ambitious Small Axe film anthology. Star Wars’ John Boyega stars in the drama, which tracks a smart but naive young man’s quest to challenge racist attitudes within London’s Metropolitan Police Force.

In the below trailer, Boyega’s Leroy Logan grapples with the disapproval of his father, who was previously assaulted by local police, and the racist attitudes of his fellow officers, who make it abundantly clear they don’t have his back. Steve Toussaint co-stars with Boyega alongside Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal, and Jaden Oshenye.

This Friday, McQueen and Amazon will release Small Axe’s Lovers Rock, with Red, White And Blue dropping the following week on December 4. Two more films, Alex Wheatle and Education, arrive on December 11 and 18, respectively. Each of the five films aims to explore London’s West Indian community throughout the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.