Clips

John Boyega confronts a racist police force from within in the Red, White And Blue trailer

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
Coming DistractionsJohn BoyegaRed White and BlueSmall AxeSteve mcQueen
John Boyega in Red, White, And Blue
Photo: Amazon Prime Video

Hot on the heels of Mangrove’s release on Amazon Prime comes the trailer for Red, White And Blue, the third film in Steve McQueen’s ambitious Small Axe film anthology. Star Wars’ John Boyega stars in the drama, which tracks a smart but naive young man’s quest to challenge racist attitudes within London’s Metropolitan Police Force.

In the below trailer, Boyega’s Leroy Logan grapples with the disapproval of his father, who was previously assaulted by local police, and the racist attitudes of his fellow officers, who make it abundantly clear they don’t have his back. Steve Toussaint co-stars with Boyega alongside Tyrone Huntley, Nathan Vidal, and Jaden Oshenye.

This Friday, McQueen and Amazon will release Small Axe’s Lovers Rock, with Red, White And Blue dropping the following week on December 4. Two more films, Alex Wheatle and Education, arrive on December 11 and 18, respectively. Each of the five films aims to explore London’s West Indian community throughout the ‘60s, ‘70s, and ‘80s.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

