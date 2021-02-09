Joe Pesci's New Jersey mansion is also a Joe Pesci museum

Photo : Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

While Joe Pesci’s Lavallette, New Jersey, mansion has already been on the market for a couple years, photos from its Zillow listing (ahh, Zillow: the gift that keeps on giving) are only just now making the i nternet rounds. At first glance , the home pretty much resembles how one would imagine a $6.5 million New Jersey abode still taking offers a full two years after its initial listing: all white everything, spiral staircase, gaudy accent furniture, etc. I t only takes a few photos, however, to realize that this isn’t just Joe Pesci’s house, i t’s a shrine to all things Pesci. I t’s glorious.



Perhaps one room decorated with your acting career’s awards and memorabilia would be enough for some thespians, but this is Joe Pesci we’re talking about here. What you see before you is an 8- bed, 8- bath, 7, 200 square-foot Joe Pesci shrine, complete with Gone Fishin’ posters, framed black-and-white Raging Bull press photos, and what appears to be a Pesci meme blown up to wall art size. There’s also an antique barber’s chair in there, because of course Joe Pesci is the kind of guy who orders fancy, in-house hair and shave appointments.

Unfortunately, we doubt the listing offer includes all the interior decorations, so your nearly $7 million price tag will probably need to factor in new furniture and artwork. That said, if you can afford a $7 million mansion, you can probably cough up a little extra for that Lethal Weapon 3 pinball machine.

