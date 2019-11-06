Joe Pesci announces first album in 21 years

It’s been 21 years since Joe Pesci released Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just For You, the album that demanded to know whether a) listeners would flock to a compilation based and named around a character from a six-year-old lawyer comedy, b) whether Pesci could capture the same lightning in a bottle that arrived with his first album, 1968's Little Joe Sure Can Sing!, and c), whether society could ever forgive a man who mashed together a Blondie beat, gangsta rap, and Joe Pesci rapping. (As to the latter: Still unclear.)

Of course, we’re currently in a bit of a Pesciassance, as the actor—who retired from taking regular gigs in 1999—returned to the stage earlier this year for his old pal Martin Scorsese’s new film The Irishman. (And please: Consider this our solemn plea for no one to ask Joe Pesci about Marvel movies? Please?) Now Consequence Of Sound reports that the other side of Pesci’s public career—which got its start in music, before he transitioned into comedy and acting— is also getting a workout, with the announcement of November 29th’s Still Singing. The 13-track album will feature contributions from Adam Levine, jazz vocalist Jimmy Scott, and jazz trumpeter Arturo Sandoval; you can hear the first single, “Baby Girl,” which features Levine, on Spotify.