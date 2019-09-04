Photo: Adult Swim

Adult Swim’s Joe Pera Talks With You is a thing of (extremely) quiet beauty, a series of tranquil monologues and character beats from one of the most devastatingly soft-spoken comedians in the biz. The only real bummer about the show is how little of it there is; a mere 9 episodes, plus two original specials. Luckily, that’s about to change: Pera announced today that the series has been renewed for a second season of soft-talking delights.



As Pera notes, the show will be back for 14 more 11-minute episodes later this year, presumably exploring various important aspects of the life of choir teacher Joe Pera (Pera), as he contemplates happiness, love, and also stuff like pie and iron in a way that is honest-to-god one of the most restful, pleasant things we’ve ever watched. And if you’ve (unintentionally) slept on the series, you’re in luck; as Pera also noted on Twitter today, the whole first season is currently available to stream.