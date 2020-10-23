Photo : David Crotty/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images

Among the numerous called shots built into the structure of Zack Snyder and/or Joss Whedon’s Justice League, few were as “Really? You’re doing this?” as the film’s post-credits stinger, which not only brought Jesse Eisenberg’s Lex Luthor back for 40 whole seconds of screentime, but also wasted what we have to assume was a whole day of Joe Manganiello’s precious life pretending he was ever going to get to star as Slade “Deathstroke” Wilson in a full DC superhero movie. While looking admittedly pretty cool—on account of being Joe Manganiello—the Magic Mike highlight gets only a single line in the original version of the film, which does little more than to establish that this “Mr. Wilson” is a whole lot more lethal than the one who used to be bedeviled by that monstrous menace Dennis.

Advertisement

But no more: Collider reports today that a source has told it that Manganiello is one of several performers who are being brought back for Zack Snyder’s HBO Max version of the movie, presumably to…what, flesh out that minute of screentime? Neither HBO Max, nor Manganiello’s management have confirmed the report, but Collider does include a screenshot of the actor with his hair bleached white in a recent appearance , just like it was for his brief Justice League stint.

Snyder made headlines earlier this week with the news that he was bringing back Jared Leto’s Joker—who wasn’t in the original Justice League at all—for the extensive reshoot process. It certainly sounds like he’s putting together a more robust version of the “Here comes The Injustice League” thing that Whedon ended his version of the film with—even if, as previously established, he’d rather “blow that fucking thing up” than use a single frame that Whedon shot for his ending.

Advertisement

Justice League re-debuts next year, in four one-hour installments on HBO Max.