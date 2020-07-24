Joe Keery is a ridesharing serial killer in the gory trailer for Spree

Screenshot : Spree

Spree combines two of modern life’s most discomfiting realities: The desperation fueling the influencer economy and the normalization of ridesharing with often unvetted strangers. Eugene Kotlyarenko’s new thriller, told through found footage and livestreams, follows a driver who wants nothing more than to go social media clout , which he hopes to gain by scaring/ slaughtering his passengers on camera.

It’s a grim premise but star Joe Keery (Stranger Things) appears to be having a blast as the sociopathic lead, jovially discussing his “brand” in between shots of bloody windshields and limp bodies. That the cast is rounded out by SNL alums ( Sasheer Zamata , Kyle Mooney) and Ariana Grande’s brother only amplifies the satire.

Check out the trailer below.

Spree, which also stars Mischa Barton and David Arquette, zooms into theaters and VOD on August 14.