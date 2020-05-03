Gaten Matarazzo and Joe Keery Photo : Matt Winkelmeyer ( Getty Images )

Like so many other productions, season four of Netflix’s Stranger Things has been delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Filming on the Duffer brothers’ ratings devourer was originally supposed to run from January through August of 2020, but Netflix put a hold on things in mid-March. There were still several months of work to be done on the fourth season before the delay, but it’s already been confirmed that Hopper will be back along with Brett Gelman’s Murray. Recently Joe Keery, who stars as the perfectly coiffed Steve Harrington, decided to liven up quarantine a bit by teasing what he knows about the new season.

Speaking with Total Film Magazine (via GamesRadar), Keery raves that Matt and Ross Duffer “have really done it again.” While that’s not very descriptive—to quote Faith No More, what is “it”?—the actor, who’s currently starring in the Shawn Levy-produced Free Guy, does think we’ll find the show more frightening than ever. “I think that this year—and I know I say this every single year—but this is definitely going to be a lot scarier than prior years, because last year was pretty dark,” Keery says .

Important details, of course, especially as we eagerly await news of many delayed productions. But what about Steve’s Scoops Ahoy uniform?, Total Film wonders. Keery says he wasn’t allowed to take the outfit home after season three: “They won’t let me have that one. One day!” Surely, when the cast inevitably gets to the Stranger Things season three live reading, someone will ship the sailor suit to Keery.