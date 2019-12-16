Joe finds Love, actually in the trailer for You season 2

Penn Badgley’s creepy-but-charming stalker is back in the trailer for the second season of You, which premieres December 26 on Netflix for those in need of some post-holiday counter-programming. The second season of the series based on Caroline Kepnes’ novels (this one inspired by Hidden Bodies) finds Joe—now living under the name Will—moving to Los Angeles for a fresh start, hoping to leave the painful memories of his failed relationship with Beck (Elizabeth Lail) behind. That’s a nice way of putting it, considering he straight-up murdered Beck at the end of season one. The finale also revealed that Joe’s previous ex, Candace, is still very much alive.

Candace (Ambyr Childers) will figure into the second season, seemingly tormenting Joe over his past and what she knows about his true and extremely creepy identity. Meanwhile, Joe/Will/Creepy Murder Guy has fallen in love again, this time with a woman named Love (Victoria Pedretti), and given his history with women, that should go over super well and not end in murder at all. Here’s the full official synopsis for the second season of You, which makes reference to extremely L.A. things like “guac” and SoHo House :

Joe Goldberg is no stranger to hiding bodies. In the past ten years, this thirty-something has buried four of them, collateral damage in his quest for love. Now he’s heading west to Los Angeles, the city of second chances, determined to put his past behind him. In Hollywood, Joe blends in effortlessly with the other young upstarts. He eats guac, works in a bookstore, and flirts with a journalist neighbor. But while others seem fixated on their own reflections, Joe can’t stop looking over his shoulder. The problem with hidden bodies is that they don’t always stay that way. They re-emerge, like dark thoughts, multiplying and threatening to destroy what Joe wants most: true love. And when he finds it in a darkened room in Soho House, he’s more desperate than ever to keep his secrets buried. He doesn’t want to hurt his new girlfriend-he wants to be with her forever. But if she ever finds out what he’s done, he may not have a choice…