Joe Biden says millennials have "taken a gigantic hit" in new Desus & Mero interview

Former Vice President Joe Biden, who’s been mostly absent from the discourse surrounding the coronavirus pandemic, has emerged for an interview with the Bodega Boys on Showtime’s Desus & Mero. Across roughly seven minutes, the country’s presumptive Democrat nominee for president touched on his recent endorsement from Barack Obama, as well as his plan to win over by young voters by acknowledging they’ve “never gotten out of the hole” after enduring the fallout of 9/11, an economic depression, and, now, a global pandemic that’s dismantling the economy. “What this virus has laid bare,” he said to the hosts, “ is that your generation and those younger than you have taken a gigantic hit over these last 15 years. ”

He also claims that he told Obama not to endorse him “out of the gate,” as he believed it would make him look like “the guy who thought I was entitled to the nomination.” He added, “I had to earn it myself.”

Biden also described Donald Trump as the “least attentive and most divisive” president America’s ever had, which is one way of putting it. He did, however, slam Trump’s “slow” coronavirus response and, sort of out of nowhere, the president’s remark about there being “very fine people on both sides” at the white nationalist Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville in 2017.

Watch the full interview below.