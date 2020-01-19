Joaquin Phoenix, Parasite, and Renée Zellweger win big at the SAG Awards

Photo : Kevork Djansezian ( Getty Images for Turner )

Celebrities often seem like they’re “prettier” or “richer” or “better” than us regular folk, but one night a year, they come down from their enormous estates behind the Hollywood sign and reveal themselves to be no better or prettier than the average blue-collar union worker. We’re referring, of course, to the Screen Actors Guild Awards, the only event (alright fine , one of many events) where the famous people of the world pat the other famous people on the back and tell them all about how good they are at whatever it is they do. Recent SAG Awards have gone explicitly political, since Hollywood actors can be free to yell “someone should do something about all of this!” when they’re only talking to their friends and colleagues, but last year’s ceremony took a different turn by avoiding politics in favor of a more traditional celebration of the greatness of acting. Still, last year’s SAG Awards also deserves credit for foreshadowing the Oscars nicely, with Green Book and Bohemian Rhapsody’s Rami Malek both getting early buzz for their eventual Academy Award wins.

We won’t know if tonight’s show was similarly prescient, but if so, it’s going to be a surprising Academy Awards ceremony when Joaquin Phoenix takes home an Oscar for Best Actor in Joker. He won the equivalent award tonight, with Renée Zellweger getting the female actor equivalent and Parasite getting the full cast award—arguably SAG’s equivalent of Best Picture, since it’s ostensibly the movie that had the most good actors. Parasite was the first foreign-language film to ever win this award from SAG, and (not to keep bringing up that other award show) it would certainly be a more exciting Best Picture than freakin’ Green Book last year.

Advertisement

The full list of winners and nominees is below.

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Leading Role

Christian Bale (Ford v Ferrari)

Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Adam Driver (Marriage Story)

Taron Egerton (Rocketman)

Joaquin Phoenix (Joker)

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Leading Role

Cynthia Erivo (Harriet)

Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story)

Lupita Nyong’o (Us)

Charlize Theron (Bombshell)

Renée Zellweger (Judy)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Supporting Role

Jamie Foxx (Just Mercy)

Tom Hanks (A Beautiful Day In The Neighborhood)

Al Pacino (The Irishman)

Joe Pesci (The Irishman)

Brad Pitt (Once Upon A Time In Hollywood)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Supporting Role

Laura Dern (Marriage Story)

Scarlett Johansson (Jojo Rabbit)

Nicole Kidman (Bombshell)

Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers)

Margot Robbie (Bombshell)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Cast in a Motion Picture

Bombshell (Lionsgate)

The Irishman (Netflix)

Jojo Rabbit (Fox)

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood (Sony)

Parasite (Neon)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Mahershala Ali (True Detective)

Russell Crowe (The Loudest Voice)

Jared Harris (Chernobyl)

Jharrel Jerome (When They See Us)

Sam Rockwell (Fosse/Verdon)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries

Patricia Arquette (The Act)

Toni Collette (Unbelievable)

Joey King (The Act)

Emily Watson (Chernobyl)

Michelle Williams (Fosse/Verdon)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series

Sterling K. Brown (This Is Us)

Steve Carell (The Morning Show)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Peter Dinklage (Game Of Thrones)

David Harbour (Stranger Things)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Drama Series

Jennifer Aniston (The Morning Show)

Helena Bonham Carter (The Crown)

Olivia Colman (The Crown)

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series

Alan Arkin (The Kominsky Method)

Michael Douglas (The Kominsky Method)

Bill Hader (Barry)

Andrew Scott (Fleabag)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Comedy Series

Christina Applegate (Dead To Me)

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Catherine O’Hara (Schitt’s Creek)

Phoebe Waller-Bridge (Fleabag)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series

Big Little Lies (HBO)

The Crown (Netflix)

Game Of Thrones (HBO)

The Handmaid’s Tale (Hulu)

Stranger Things (Netflix)

Advertisement

Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Comedy Series

Barry (HBO)

Fleabag (Amazon)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon)

Schitt’s Creek (CBC Television/Pop TV)

Advertisement

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Comedy or Drama Series

Game Of Thrones

GLOW

Stranger Things

The Walking Dead

Watchmen

Outstanding Action Performance by a Stunt Ensemble in a Motion Picture

Avengers: Endgame

Ford v Ferrari

The Irishman

Joker

Once Upon A Time In Hollywood