Radiating palpable discomfort at having to take part in the traditional late-night chit-chat is nothing new for Joaquin Phoenix, even when he’s not engaged in a year-long disinformation campaign on behalf of a pal’s performance art film. So it wasn’t surprising that the Joker star’s appearance on Tuesday’s Jimmy Kimmel Live! saw Phoenix not so much bristle at host Kimmel’s praise for, and questions about, Phoenix’s turn as DC Comics’ most iconic villain, as hunker down and gamely engage in a show business ritual he’s constitutionally unsuited for. Kimmel tried to loosen Phoenix up with a few lightning round questions about mundane topics, but viewers at home only got to watch Phoenix squirm until he gave up on remembering what was the first movie he saw in the theater before a quick edit put an end to the exercise. “You are a mysterious man,” pronounced Kimmel in introducing the bit, to which Phoenix responded with a suitably mysterious, “What does that mean?”



Fair enough, although the famously intense and committed Phoenix, indeed, has cultivated an air of mystery in his choice of roles and his process over the years. Kimmel, seemingly not content with how uncomfortable his guest was already, added to that aura by unexpectedly playing an outtake reel from Joker sent to him by the film’s director Todd Phillips in which Phoenix is seen berating someone on set named Larry for breaking his concentration. “It’s just so embarrassing,” said Phoenix, once the clip was done, adding, “That was supposed to be private. Sorry about that. Sorry you guys had to see that.” Still, Phoenix did go on to say that Larry (who turns out to be Joker’s cinematographer, Lawrence Sher) was always whispering while Phoenix was trying to channel the proper mindset to embody his version of the Crown Prince Of Crime, so Phoenix took the time to both apologize publicly to the D.P., and to complain that Larry really shouldn’t have been whispering.

The widely circulated clip is just one prickly detail of Joker circulating in advance of the DCU outlier’s opening this Friday. There are the queasy rumors of this iteration of Joker’s journey from the film’s unstable, lonely, disregarded Arthur Fleck to a painted lunatic terrorist has been taken up by similarly unstable incel types as aspirational. There’s the fact that fears of violence have caused some theaters to ban costumes from screenings, while the U.S. military has apparently put its soldiers on alert for potential mass shootings. Meanwhile the film’s director has done nothing to combat the idea that this Joker is a rallying point for white male grievance, with Phillips blaming that darn “woke culture” for both killing his career in lucrative dude-comedy, and for stoking fears that frustrated young white men in America are in any way conditioned to lash out, either through predictable organized online harassment, or frighteningly unpredictable violence. While comics purists might be more upset at Phillips for turning the intriguingly mutable, multiple-choice origin story of Batman’s nemesis into what looks like a barely-connected-to-the-comics roadmap for thwarted, entitled white-guy griping.