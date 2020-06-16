Photo : Kevin Winter ( Getty )

While the MTV Movie & TV Awards and the Oscars are being pushed back due to the coronavirus pandemic, somehow the Emmys are still on track. Maybe. “I don’t know where we will do this or how we will do this or even why we are doing this, but we are doing it and I am hosting it,” Jimmy Kimmel revealed in a statement released to The A.V. Club Tuesday morning. This will be the third time the late-night host will serve as host of the awards show, which ABC says will still broadcast on Sunday, Sept. 20 at 8 p.m. ET.

Advertisement

“We know Jimmy Kimmel will deliver a uniquely entertaining, funny and moving Primetime Emmys show,” says Karey Burke, president of ABC Entertainment. “He’s a true master of ceremonies who reveres this industry and its people; and just as Jimmy has done with his own show over the past few months, he will tackle this momentous event with heart and humor, and bring some much-needed joy and optimism to our television colleagues and viewers at home.”

While the show apparently must go on as scheduled, the Television Academy did move back the dates of Emmy voting, changed some eligibility rules and suspended all “For Your Consideration” events in response to the pandemic in March. The deadline for Emmy entries was changed by almost a full month, from May 11 date to June 5. Nomination voting, originally due to begin on June 15, has been pushed back to July 2, and will now run through July 13. Emmy nominations will be announced on July 28, two weeks later than the originally planned. Final voting begins on August 21, four days later than originally announced, but ballots will still be due on the original date, August 31. The date changes do mean that some shows that otherwise would not have been eligible will now get a chance to compete: Episodes can now air as late as June 30 and still be eligible.