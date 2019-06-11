Every movie has at least a couple of scenes that get left on the cutting room floor. That’s especially true of bigger blockbusters, like the movies in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. On last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, the host shared one such “deleted scene” from the upcoming Spider-Man: Far From Home. Kimmel plays an average Joe named Joe (obviously) who works at a local dry cleaner where Tom Holland’s Peter Parker gets his “pajamas” cleaned—a little too often, in fact, as Joe notes. “I sweat a lot when I sleep. I have a sweaty... syndrome... sweaty sleep syndrome,” Peter explains. As is customary in a Marvel movie, there are some crossover cameos, sort of: While looking for Peter’s mask, Joe mistakenly pulls out masks belonging to Daredevil and Deadpool, instead.

It’s a cute bit, but the real MVP is this Connie woman who works in the back. When Joe tells her that Deadpool left his mask behind, Connie responds with “I don’t care.” While the end title card of the sketch notes that this scene is absolutely not featured in Spider-Man: Far From Home (in theaters July 1!), I sincerely hope that Connie finds herself with a new recurring role in the MCU.