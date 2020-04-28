Jimmy Kimmel and Dave Grohl surprise Bronx ER nurse with intimate performance of "Everlong"

Screenshot : Jimmy Kimmel Live ( YouTube )

T.J. Riley, an ER nurse in the Bronx, has been through hell. Not only did he endure a 12-day bout of coronavirus while serving as a frontline medical worker at Jacobi Medical Center, but his husband, parents, and roughly 60% of his coworkers did as well. On last night’s Jimmy Kimmel Live, the late-night host digitally welcomed Riley to the show, where he surprised him with both a $10,000 token of appreciation and a live performance of Foo Fighters’ “Everlong” from Dave Grohl.

“I feel like I’m having a coronavirus dream,” Riley said after Grohl manifested onscreen with a big, cheesy grin.

Watch the full clip below, and take at least a little comfort in Riley saying that machete attacks are, indeed, down at the moment.