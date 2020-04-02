Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Jimmy Fallon's Tonight Show hires viral comedians Nick Ciarelli and Brad Evans

Randall Colburn
Comedy
The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon
Illustration for article titled Jimmy Fallons iTonight Show/i hires viral comedians Nick Ciarelli and Brad Evans
Screenshot: YouTube

Nick Ciarelli and Brad Evans, with little more than a smartphone camera and an abundance of ingenuity, have carved out a formidable career in comedy without hitching their wagon to any institution. You might remember them from their “Moves Like Bloomberg” viral clip that, months later, continues to fool dipshit Republicans and Trump spawn, but the pair have also permeated the zeitgeist with clips cleverly lampooning politics, Love Is Blind, Barstool Sports, and Tool cover bands. Their Comedy Bang! Bang! musical parodies deserve a look, too.

Well, in news first reported by Vulture, it seems the pair will soon take their comedy from Twitter to The Tonight Show, as they’ve officially been hired as writers on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night staple. It’ll be interesting to see how their satirical, searing, often filthy brand of comedy fits in on the family-friendly show, as well as if Fallon will embrace the “digital short” nature of their work or if they’ll remain behind the scenes. Either way, it’s got us optimistic about the future of late night comedy.

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

