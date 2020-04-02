Screenshot : YouTube

Nick Ciarelli and Brad Evans, with little more than a smartphone camera and an abundance of ingenuity, have carved out a formidable career in comedy without hitching their wagon to any institution. You might remember them from their “Moves Like Bloomberg” viral clip that, months later, continues to fool dipshit Republicans and Trump spawn, but the pair have also permeated the zeitgeist with clips cleverly lampooning politics, Love Is Blind, Barstool Sports, and Tool cover bands. Their Comedy Bang! Bang! musical parodies deserve a look, too.

Advertisement

Well, in news first reported by Vulture, it seems the pair will soon take their comedy from Twitter to The Tonight Show, as they’ve officially been hired as writers on Jimmy Fallon’s late-night staple. It’ll be interesting to see how their satirical, searing , often filthy brand of comedy fits in on the family-friendly show, as well as if Fallon will embrace the “digital short” nature of their work or if they’ll remain behind the scenes. Either way, it’s got us optimistic about the future of late night comedy .