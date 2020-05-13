Jimmy Fallon's kids crash Ethan Hawke interview, don't even ask about First Reformed

Ethan Hawke remains one of this generation’s greatest, most ambitious actors, having pivoted his child stardom into a career that nimbly leaps between big-budget tentpoles , gnarly genre flicks , and daring arthouse fare. It’s a shame, then, that, after crashing Hawke’s new interview with their dad, Jimmy Fallon’s kids didn’t think to ask him anything about Paul Schrader and the intersection of Calvinism and environmentalism in First Reformed.

Hawke was chatting with Fallon about his new Showtime series, The Good Lord Bird, a seven-part adaptation of James McBride’s 2013 novel that premieres this August. In the series, which pairs humor and history in novel ways , Hawke plays abolitionist John Brown, who’s leading a makeshift army to raid the U.S. Armory at Harpers Ferry in 1859.

Pretty interesting, right? We’d love to hear how Hawke and the series’ creators sought to render the book’s vision of Harriet Tubman and Frederick Douglass, but Fallon’s kids just giggle a lot and press their faces to the camera, oblivious to the fact that they’re talking to the guy from Richard Linklater’s Before trilogy. Don’t they realize how many people would kill for this kind of access?

Watch the interview below, but just know you’ll get no insight into what it was like to film Boyhood across 12 years.