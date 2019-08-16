Screenshot: The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon (YouTube)

John Travolta’s played many roles, nearly all of which send him way the hell over the top. You can see Danny Zuko’s hair-combing, greaser antics just as clearly as Vincent Vega’s “Elvis-man” ways. Luckily for Jimmy Fallon, he’s a pretty good impressionist, and did pretty well in acting out some Travolta classics on the Tonight Show. Travolta, of course, was right there with him, adding a bit of stress to Fallon’s performances.



Travolta is sporting a shaved-head do, which makes him look a bit less like his usual self. But as soon as he starts reciting lines from his iconic roles—shout to Face/Off—it becomes quite evident who the true Travolta is here. Unfortunately, Travolta didn’t land on Edna Turnblad, but the two did perform a dance-happy impression of Vinnie Barbarino from Welcome Back, Kotter. Maybe next they could take turns trying to pronounce Idina Menzel’s name?