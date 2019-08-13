The ’80s were a strange time: Instead of merely working out at the gym, you would dress up in your brightest-hued stretchy wear, put your hair in a high ponytail, and strenuously dance in a room while a lycra-wearing instructor would yell at you to “feel the burn.” Leave it to Jimmy Fallon to bring this horrific era back, along with Kate Upton, who was on The Tonight Show to promote her own new workout program “Strong4Me, which she created with her trainer Ben Bruno and recently launched,” according to Rolling Stone. And we all know that Jimmy Fallon loves nothing more than some sort of random dance challenge.

This was not the era of hot yoga or low-impact aerobics: Fallon and Upton—decked in era-appropriate retina-burning outfits and giant hair—are clearly sweating to the oldies as they try to keep up with some vintage Jazzercise videos, which just seem to get more aerobically challenging as time goes on. Finally, Fallon says he knows how to end this torturous routine, with the water-splash scene from 1983’s Flashdance. Upton totally nails the iconic drenched hairflip—but what do you expect, she’s a supermodel. Fallon, not so much.