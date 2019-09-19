Photo: Matt Winkelmeyer (Getty Images)

According to Variety, Fox has given a series order to Carla, a new show executive produced by Big Bang Theory buddies Jim Parsons and Mayim Bialik, after beating out “all of the broadcast networks” for the rights to the project. The show is a remake of the BBC show Miranda, and it’ll be about a woman named Carla (definitely not a woman named Miranda) who “struggles every day against society and her mother to prove that you cannot have everything you want and still be happy.” That may read like a typo, because why would you dedicate your life to proving that you can’t get what you want and be happy, but Deadline has the same synopsis and even capitalized every letter in “cannot,” so yeah, it’s apparently about a woman named Carla who wants to show the world that she can do what she wants and not be happy. Anyway, she also opens a cat café in Louisville, Kentucky, with money that her parents had set aside for her wedding, and she’s presumably very frustrated about how fun it is.

Bialik is also expected to star in the show, which will premiere in 2020.