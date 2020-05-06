Jim Gaffigan to play Toronto mayor Rob Ford in a limited AMC series

L to R: Jim Gaffigan (Phillip Faraone) and Rob Ford (Aaron Vincent Elkaim) Image : Getty Images

Per Variety, comedian Jim Gaffigan is getting ready to play former mayor Rob Ford in a limited series for AMC. Ed Helms has also signed on as an executive producer for the dark comedy penned by Jesse McKeown (The Sinner, Letterkenny). Michael Dowse, who worked with Helms on the Netflix Original film Coffee & Kareem, is billed as an executive producer and director.

The yet-to-be-named series will follow the very public rise and fall of the embattled Canadian politician. Prior to his death in 2016, Ford served as mayor for four years after a long stint as city councilor. In 2013, Ford became embroiled in a substance abuse scandal where he was caught on camera using crack cocaine mid-campaign . Ford famously refused to resign, opting to receive treatment and remain in his position with reduced power. He attempted to run for office the following election, but was diagnosed with abdominal cancer and withdrew from the race. He returned to city council and occupied his former seat until his death.

Since the project is currently in the very early stages of development, there is no additional casting or production news at this time.