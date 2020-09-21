Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jim Caviezel says Passion sequel is "coming," will be the "biggest film in world history"

Randall Colburn
Photo: Tim Boyle (Getty Images)

Perhaps sensing that God has really and truly given up on humanity this time, The Passion Of The Christ star Jim Caviezel is back to hyping he and Mel Gibson’s long-in-the-works sequel to the faith-based mega-hit. In a new interview with Breitbart, Caviezel revealed that the follow-up is “coming,” adding that Gibson just recently sent him the script’s “third draft.” Fingers crossed these latest revisions add more dimension to the character of “Jesus Christ.”

As you might have guessed, The Passion Of The Christ: Resurrection tracks the savior’s return from the dead, performance of miracles, and ascension to heaven. Caviezel seems confident that the film will not only happen, but will be as successful as the first, which raked in more than $600 million on a $30 million budget. “It’s going to be the biggest film in world history,” he said, a statement we’d raise an eyebrow at if it weren’t probably true.

Gibson, meanwhile, was hit with new allegations of anti-semitism—this time by Winona Ryder—back in June.

