Jim Carrey to publish debut novel about inner darkness of (fictional) Hollywood actor

Sam Barsanti
Photo: Amy Sussman (Getty Images)

Sound the Bob Honey alarm, another Hollywood actor is writing a novel that may or may not also be a thinly veiled excuse to say some real stuff! The Hollywood actor this time around is Jim Carrey, with publisher Knopf announcing this week in a press release that it will be releasing Carrey’s debut novel, Memoirs And Misinformation, on May 5, 2020. As noted by the title, this is going to be one of those “novel” novels, and the press release explains it will be a “fearless and semi-autobiographical deconstruction of persona” co-written by Carrey and novelist Dana Vachon, telling a story about “acting, Hollywood, agents, celebrity, privilege, friendship, loneliness, romance, addiction to relevance, fear of personal erasure, growing up in Canada, and a cataclysmic ending of the world—apocalypses within and without.”

Again, though, this is a novel, and not a dramatic look at the real life of the guy who put on a question mark-covered bodysuit and said “joygasm” while blowing up the Batmobile. Carry said in a statement that, “none of this is real and all of it is true,” but Knopf editor in chief Sonny Mehta spoils the gag a bit by saying that Memoirs And Misinformation is “more revealing about [Carrey’s] life than any memoir could possibly be.” It may not be a memoir, but we hope there’s some mention of Sonic The Hedgehog at least.

