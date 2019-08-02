Screenshot: Showtime (YouTube)

We struggled with the first season of Showtime’s Kidding, but recommended it anyway for the “ambition, talent, and imagination” it has to spare. We remain excited, then, for the second season of Dave Holstein, Jim Carrey, and Michel Gondry’s quirky, imaginative series, which just got its first trailer.

Carrey’s Jeff Pickles is at the forefront, coping with the loss of his Mr. Pickles’ Puppet Time children’s show and pining for connection against the dramatic strains of Weyes Blood’s “Movies.” Per a synopsis, the season “picks up moments after season one’s cliffhanger” and finds Jeff creating “a new and controversial method to talk directly to children across the world only to become the target of animosity for the first time in his career.” It looks like it involves a doll, and it looks kinda creepy.

Rounding out the cast is Catherine Keener, Judy Greer, Justin Kirk, and Frank Langella, who gets all the trailer’s best lines. Watch closely and you’ll also catch a glimpse of pop star Ariana Grande, who called her stint on the series “the most special experience of my life.”

She elaborates in the below Instagram post, saying, “Nothing is crazier than getting to work with and spend time with someone whom you’ve idolized and adored since before you could speak. Actually, what’s even crazier is discovering that person to be more special and warm and generous in person than you ever could’ve imagined.”

Kidding’s second season premieres on Showtime on November 3.