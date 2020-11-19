Jillian Bell is a fairy godmother-in-training in Disney+'s Godmothered trailer

Screenshot : Disney+

In the vein of 2007's Enchanted comes Godmothered, a Disney+ comedy in which Jillian Bell’s bright-eyed fairy godmother-in-training collides with the general misery of the real world. Bridget Jones’s Diary director Sharon Maguire helms the straight-to-streaming feature, which co-stars Isla Fisher (Wedding Crashers) as a single mom in desperate need of a “happiness makeover.” L ow-stakes, self-aware holiday fare that doesn’t involve princes, switches, and multiple Hudgenses? We’ll take it.



Advertisement

You can’t really ask for more reliably charming performers than Bell and Fisher, after all, and the supporting cast counts Jane Curtin, June Squibb, Mary Elizabeth Ellis, and Utkarsh Ambudkar among its ranks. That’s just money in the bank.

Here’s a synopsis:

Set at Christmas time, Godmothered is a comedy about Eleanor, a young, inexperienced fairy godmother-in-training (Jillian Bell) who upon hearing that her chosen profession is facing extinction, decides to show the world that people still need fairy godmothers. Finding a mislaid letter from a 10-year-old girl in distress, Eleanor tracks her down and discovers that the girl, Mackenzie, is now a 40-year-old single mom (Isla Fisher) working at a news station in Boston. Having lost her husband several years earlier, Mackenzie has all but given up on the idea of “Happily Ever After,” but Eleanor is bound and determined to give Mackenzie a happiness makeover, whether she likes it or not.

Advertisement

Godmothered casts a spell on Disney+ beginning on December 4.