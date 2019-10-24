Jill Soloway to direct biopic about astronaut Sally Ride

Jill Soloway has found another movie project, with Deadline reporting that the Transparent creator (and Red Sonja writer /director) has signed on to direct a biopic about groundbreaking female astronaut Sally Ride. Titled Ride, which is a great name for an astronaut biopic (so it’s lucky that it was also her real name), the movie will “explore the life of astronaut Sally Ride and the legendary mission that led her to become the first American woman in space.” Cassie Pappas, who worked on Tyrant, Awkward., and apparently a remake of the legendary Patrick Swayze movie Road House, wrote the script.

That’s pretty much all we know about Ride, but hopefully we don’t have to wait too long for casting information—though it might be more fun to get Red Sonja casting information first, just saying. Space is fine, but that movie will have swords and killing (not to make assumptions about the amount of swords that will be in this Sally Ride biopic).