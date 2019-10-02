Jessie Mei Li and Ben Barnes to star in Netflix's fantasy adaptation Shadow And Bone

Photo : Pascal Le Segretain ( Getty Images )

According to Deadline, Netflix has finalized the cast for its adaptation of Leigh Bardugo’s “Grishaverse” fantasy books Shadow And Bone and Six Of Crows, which we first heard about earlier this year. The eight-episode series is coming from writer Eric Heisserer, who previously gave Netflix a somewhat surprising hit with Bird Box—a movie that had the misfortune of looking like a poor Quiet Place knockoff even though it was based on a book that predated that movie (but also it wasn’t super great on its own). Shadow And Bone, as Deadline puts it, is about “a young soldier who uncovers a power that might finally unite her country,” but she unfortunately has to deal with “dangerous forces” trying to stop her and the “thugs, thieves, assassins, and saints” who are all at war.

As for that cast: Ben Barnes from Westworld (he played that bad cowboy who turned out to be less bad than the good cowboy) will be playing a magical military general, Jessie Mei Li from Edgar Wright’s upcoming Last Night In Soho will be the main orphaned soldier, and Amita Suman from Doctor Who and Freddy Carter from Pennyworth will play gang members. The cast also includes Sujaya Dasgupta, Danielle Galligan, Daisy Head, and Simon Sears. A premiere date has not been announced.