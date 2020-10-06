Photo : Robert Viglasky/Universal Pictures

Marvel hasn’t gotten around to doing that all-female superhero team-up movie yet, so Simon Kinberg is apparently just doing it himself with The 355, a film about an all-female team of international super spies starring Jessica Chastain, Diane Kruger, Penélope Cruz, Lupita Nyong’o, and Fan Bingbing.



The globe-trotting thriller follows Chastain’s Mace, a “wildcard CIA agent,” as she recruits specialists from across the world to help her retrieve a top-secret McGuffin weapon that’s been scooped up by mercenaries. There’s some serious Mission: Impossible vibes coming off the film’s sheer breadth of stunts and set pieces, which range from ballgown karate fights to perilous skyscraper antics.

Watch the trailer below.

Sebastian Stan and Edgar Ramírez round out the cast of the film, which arrives with a striking poster in case you need a handy reminder of which country each of these people is set to represent:

The 355 will open in theaters on January 15... you know, supposedly.