Jessica Biel forced to confront her past indifference towards N'SYNC

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake have been a beloved celebrity couple for a while now, weathering online storms like her whole anti-vaxxer blow up and his ill-timed Woody Allen collaboration. They’re clearly very much in love but, circa 1999, Biel had a decidedly different opinion about her husband. When she recently appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon to promote her new Facebook Watch show Limetown, Fallon surprised her with an old clip in which a younger Biel is asked about Timberlake’s former band N ’SYNC .

Before even getting to it, Biel clarified that when she was younger, she was more interested in listening to Rent on repeat as opposed to mainstream pop . “I was just listening to old school stuff...I, like, lived under a rock.” she told Fallon . And then came the footage.

She’s (correctly) mortified at the attitude dripping off of her when she says, “I know of them, I’ve heard of them, but I don’t own any of their CD’s.” Her parting words are even better: “But, I mean, cool I guess.”

Thankfully, all seems peachy these days. Or, to channel BoJack Horseman’s Mr. Peanutbutter would say: “It seems like you’re really in sync with this Justin guy.”