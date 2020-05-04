Photo : Emma McIntyre ( Getty Images for Netflix )

Coffee is great, riding in a car is great, and hanging out with your famous comedian buddies is also probably great, but at some point you do have to stop drinking coffee, riding in a car, and hanging out with comedians because your heart will explode from caffeine, your car will run out of gas, and you’ll get sick of spending so much time with people who are always trying to get a laugh. Jerry Seinfeld has been filming Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee for 11 seasons now, going all the way back to when it was on Sony-branded streaming service/off-brand chocolate bar Crackle, and it sounds like he’s reaching the point where he’s sick of all the coffee and cars and comedians.

As reported by Deadline, Seinfeld appeared at a virtual press conference for his upcoming Netflix special 23 Hours To Kill, and in it he teased that the show might be ending soon—or maybe it has even ended already. “We haven’t planned anything with that show,” he said of Comedians In Cars Getting Coffee, adding that the episodes “look very casual and easy” but that they’re “actually a lot of work to make” with “very intense” editing. “I feel like I may have done that exploration at this point,” he notes, implying that he might just be done with the Netflix series .

Seinfeld apparently said that he has no plans to stop performing live, once that thing is possible again, but we might still be going back to that brief window from a decade ago when Jerry Seinfeld did not have a TV show.