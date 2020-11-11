Lazor Wulf Image : Adult Swim

What exactly is Adult Swim’s stream-of-consciousness animated jaunt Lazor Wulf? Well, if you ask Adult Swim, “It’s definitely a quarter-hour series that definitely has a wolf with a laser on his back and situations that can be deemed to be most bizarre.” Above all, it’s a quick shot of candy-coated weirdness that boasts of an impressive roster of pop culture favorites who are all perfectly willing to lend their voices to the madness. Created by Henry Bonsu and executive-produced by Bonsu and Vince Staples, the animated wonder follows the trippy adventures of Lazo r Wulf (voiced by Staples), his siblings Canon (WWE Superstar Big E) and Blazor (Quinta Brunson), and his friends as they casually navigate the strange ins-and-outs of their town, Strongburg. Poised to emerge as one of Adult Swim’s burgeoning sleeper hits, Lazor Wulf’s stoner-adjacent humor comes to abundant life with playful animation from studio Six Point Harness. J.D. Witherspoon, Andre Pascoe, Judnick Mayard, Reginald VelJohnson, and Shelley (formerly known as DRAM) round out the cast.

While season one—which premiered April of last year—was all about “finding the inner strength to buy your own cereal, not dying, and the art of the scam,” this season, per Adult Swim, “is about coming back from the DEAD$ and embracing the Scam of Life.” We aren’t much closer to understanding what that means than you are, dear reader, but with the kind of year we’ve all had, a bit of meandering, oddball escapism might just hit the spot. This year’s carousel of guest voices includes animated legend Cree Summer, Tunde Adebimpe, Dawnie Marie, Kittie Kaboom, Carl Jones, Ellington Wells, Amber Bickham, and Giana Lawrence. Also, joining Big E are fellow WWE Superstars Kofi Kingston and Xavier Woods. Season 2 of Lazor Wulf premieres Sunday, December 6 at midnight ET/PT on Adult Swim. You can catch up with season one on HBO Max or on Adult Swim’s website. For now, check out the exclusive clip below and embrace the Scam Life.