Jeremy Renner's ex-wife Sonni Pacheco accuses him of drug abuse, threatening to kill her

In court documents obtained by TMZ, Jeremy Renner’s ex-wife Sonni Pacheco has accused him of verbal and emotional abuse, including an evening where he threatened to kill her while “coked up and drunk” (as TMZ puts it) and an instance where he allegedly put a gun in his own mouth and then fired it up into the ceiling while their daughter, Ava, was in the house. Renner and Pacheco are going to court over custody of their daughter, with Pacheco also claiming that Renner did drugs in their house and left cocaine on a low kitchen counter within reach of the child. The two were married in 2014 and divorced later that year, with Pacheco citing “irreconcilable differences.”

Renner, naturally, has denied all of this, with an update to the TMZ story saying Renner believes Pacheco is “making up the allegations because she’s pissed their relationship never worked out and [is] looking for a cash grab” (again, as TMZ puts it). Renner also maintains that he does not abuse drugs or alcohol and submitted to random drug testing for three months, saying that all of the tests came back negative and that Pacheco is actually the one with a drug problem.

TMZ also adds that Renner says he “hired a mental health specialist to monitor his visits with Ava to prove he was bother sober and a capable parent,” and he wants the court to limit how much time Pacheco gets with their daughter because of her “psychological problems” and “overwhelming obsession with demonizing” him. In a statement, Renner says Pacheco’s claims “are a one-sided account made with a specific goal in mind.”