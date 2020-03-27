Photo : FilmMagic ( Getty Images )

Jeremy Renner, in between denying abuse allegations and reminding people that Hawkeye is actually a really popular superhero, has been hard at work launching a parallel career as a singer-songwriter. To date, we’ve only been given tiny glimpses of Renner’s musical stylings, but now, the coronavirus pandemic offering a seemingly irresistible opportunity, he’s decided to grace us with the surprise release of his EP, The Medicine.



The lead single’s music video has also been released to mark the occasion and, in short, it sounds exactly like what you think a Jeremy Renner song would sound like. Over floating lyrics and footage of the actor doing his best Blue Steel faces in the studio, an auto-tuned Renner sings like he wants to fuck (no, make love) to your ear over an instantly forgettable radio-rock instrumental. It’s really bad, but, considering the tracks Renner’s released before, probably could’ve been a whole lot worse.



An Instagram post announcing the EP helps ensure that listeners understand what a gift Renner has given us. “I’ve always found music to be one of the few things that unite [sic] people in a pure way,” he writes. “Common ground can be hard to find in today’s world, but music has remained a constant for me. To feel deeply, to dance fervently, and live together is more present now than ever.”



Read this over a few times while listening to The Medicine and let Renner’s words soothe your worried mind. Now, apparently, is the time to “dance fervently” and “live together,” no matter what any news headline or public health official says otherwise.



[via The Playlist]



