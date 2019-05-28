Photo: Frazer Harrison (Getty Images)

Speaking with Danny Pellegrino on the Everything Iconic podcast (via Page Six), Jennifer Love Hewitt revealed that she has two very specific goals for 2019, and they’re both connected to two of her old hit movies. The first is a TV adaptation of her 2001 movie Heartbreakers, which starred her and Sigourney Weaver as a mother and daughter who trick rich men into giving them money (sort of a gender-swapped take on Dirty Rotten Scoundrels, if you can picture that). Her other idea is to direct a “reunion” of 1998's high school party comedy Can’t Hardly Wait, which is something she’s been pulling for since 2015.

It’s worth noting that—as far as we know—these are just ideas that she had and not necessarily things that are actually in the works (or things that she’s had meetings about). Still, she’s probably got some pull, especially now that she’s on a certified hit show like 9-1-1, so maybe she can make one of these happen. Of course, there were so many people in Can’t Hardly Wait who are now much more famous than they were then, so it’s easier said than done.