With a stacked-as-fuck cast that includes Jennifer Lopez, Constance Wu, Lizzo, Trace Lysette, and then some, you don’t exactly need a whole bunch of reasons to see Hustlers—the new film based on Jessica Pressler’s riveting 2015 article in New York magazine. Every name on this cast list is a reason in and of itself to see the upcoming film, written and directed by Lorene Scafaria (oh hey, look, another reason!). So consider the latest trailer for Hustlers as the cherry on top; an added bonus to get you more stoked for what looks like one of the most entertaining movies of the fall season.

For those unfamiliar with Pressler’s article, the story follows Ramona (Lopez), a stripper who cooks up a savvy scheme to defraud the wealthy Wall Street sleaze-bags who frequent the club where she works. With the help of her fellow dancers, Ramona pulls off one hell of a righteous con—sure sure, it’s illegal, but come on. Look at the guys they’re ripping off! It’s kind of hard to be mad about it, if you’re mad about it at all. Hustlers, which also stars Julia Stiles, Cardi B, Lili Reinhart, Keke Palmer, and Madeline Brewer, hits theaters on September 13.