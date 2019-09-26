Jennifer Lopez and Shakira will headline the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show

Image : L to R: Jennifer Lopez (Christopher Polk) and Shakira (Matthias Hangst ( Getty Images )

It’s time to limber up, y’all: The NFL has confirmed pop icons and veritable dancing contortionists Jennifer Lopez and Shakira as the next artists to headline the Super Bowl Halftime Show, which will kick off at Miami’s Hard Rock Stadium. Both performers broke the news in tandem on Twitter, swapping photos for a coordinated announcement that the NFL confirmed shortly thereafter. This will be the duo’s first time performing together.

The news arrives after weeks of speculation that was largely stoked by Lopez, who would kind of resort to a coy shrug and vaguely optimistic “we’ll see!” whenever asked about the subject. She also recently released a promotional video for the NFL on her Instagram, bolstering rumors further. There are still residual rumors about potentially adding artists to the lineup that heavily represent Miami—like a suited up Pitbull, for example—but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

This announcement contributes to an already stellar year for Lopez, who completed a successful world tour and generated lots of Oscar buzz for her stand-out performance in Hustlers. Her performance with Grammy winner Shakira will join a roster of historic Halftime headliners like Bruno Mars, Beyonce, Prince, Lady Gaga, and Adam Levine’s giant California tattoo.

