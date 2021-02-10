Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Jennifer Garner can't say no in the trailer for Netflix family comedy Yes Day

randallcolburn
Randall Colburn
Photo: Netflix

Life is hell, so perhaps you’re ready for some feel-good, kid-friendly Jennifer Garner action featuring the sonic stylings of Owl City. Garner stars alongside Édgar Ramírez (The Undoing) in Yes Day, a new Netflix comedy about based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s best-selling children’s book.

The premise is simple: Some buzzkill parents aren’t allowed to say “no” to their kids for 24 hours. Instead of asking for a PS5, though, these kids actually want to bond with their parents during a wild day in Los Angeles. Per the below clip, the adventure includes a car wash, a water balloon fight, and prison.

Watch it below:

Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, Nat Faxon, and Fortune Feimster round out the comedy’s cast, as does Grammy-winning pop singer H.E.R., who is to Yes Day what Smash Mouth was to Rat Race. Yes Day hits your Netflix queue on Friday, March 12.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

