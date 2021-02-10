Jennifer Garner can't say no in the trailer for Netflix family comedy Yes Day

Photo : Netflix

Life is hell, so perhaps you’re ready for some feel-good, kid-friendly Jennifer Garner action featuring the sonic stylings of Owl City. Garner stars alongside Édgar Ramírez (The Undoing) in Yes Day, a new Netflix comedy about based on Amy Krouse Rosenthal’s best-selling children’s book.

The premise is simple: Some buzzkill parents aren’t allowed to say “no” to their kids for 24 hours. Instead of asking for a PS5, though, these kids actually want to bond with their parents during a wild day in Los Angeles. Per the below clip, the adventure includes a car wash, a water balloon fight, and prison.

Watch it below:

Jenna Ortega, Julian Lerner, Everly Carganilla, Nat Faxon, and Fortune Feimster round out the comedy’s cast , as does Grammy-winning pop singer H.E.R., who is to Yes Day what Smash Mouth was to Rat Race. Yes Day hits your Netflix queue on Friday, March 12.