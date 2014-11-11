Jennifer Aniston makes her Instagram presence known with a Friends reunion photo

Unlike most of us who feel pure cringe when we look at our very first post on Instagram, Jennifer Aniston debuted with a splash . The actress finally joined the social media bandwagon today with a solid selfie of the core Friends cast, one we’ve waited years to see. Isn’t that just kick- you- in- the- crotch, spit- on- your- neck fantastic?

Aniston is joined by Lisa Kudrow, Courtney Cox, Matthew Perry, Matt LeBlanc, David Schwimmer, and what looks like a roaring fireplace. Wherever they are, it looks like an improvement on their bygone digs.

Aniston’s post comes at a pivotal time, with the NBC sitcom celebrating its 25th anniversary this year and the actress soon returning to television for her first series regular role since Friends ended . She’ll star alongside Steve Carrell and Reese Witherspoon in Apple TV+’s The Morning Show, which premieres on November 1. Witherspoon, who also played Aniston’s little sister once upon a time , enthusiastically welcomed her in the comments with a “YASSSS!!! Welcome to Insta Jen!!!.”

Other celebrities expressing their excitement include Cox, Chelsea Handler, Nick Brown, Erin Foster, Sara Foster, Olivia Wilde, Ashley Tisdale, Jenna Dewan, Kiernan Shipka, Maria Sharapova, and Kaley Cuoco, among many more . Also popping in is her ex- husband Justin Theroux, who offered a very dorky “Woot-Woot! 🙌🏼❤️ #first.” Celebs, they’re lame like us!

Aniston’s wasted no time sliding into her pals’ comments, either. Responding to a recent post from LeBlanc, Aniston informed the tag-happy Joey that won’t “have to # me anymore.”

They might not make a Friends reboot anytime soon but let’s just happy that IRL they’re not on any kind of break.



