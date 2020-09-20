Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Newswire

Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, and Courteney Cox reunited at the Emmys (also Jason Bateman was there)

sambarsanti
Sam Barsanti
2020 Emmy Awards
Screenshot: Twitter

The 2020 Emmy Awards ceremony was full of what you might call “little bits,” which is to say, small comedy routines designed to pad out a small chunk of the time that would normally be taken up by, well, people walking on to or off of the stage to present/accept awards, which didn’t happen this year with all of the nominees on webcams—really, it is shocking how much time is apparently wasted at award shows by people walking on to or off of the stage. While these little bits were mostly just fun throwaway gags (Tracy Morgan standing in for Tracey Ullman was a funny premise, but it didn’t need to go on for longer than one sentence), one of them did feature a highly anticipated reunion that HBO Max has been teasing us with since before it launched. That’s right: The friends from Friends got back together at the Emmys.

Or at least some of them did. And also Jason Bateman was there, which was really just an extension of the Emmys repeatedly using him as a punchline this year (both intentionally and unintentionally). Anyway, Jennifer Aniston was there (having narrowly escaped a rampaging fire that host Jimmy Kimmel set during an earlier little bit), along with Lisa Kudrow and Courteney Cox, with the basic premise being that they’re all roommates in real life and also that they don’t really care about the Emmys. It was fun.

