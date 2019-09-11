Photo: Adam Hendershott

Who better to dish on the complex, fast-paced inner workings of Dunder Mifflin Paper Company, Inc. than the two most observant employees in the place? Stitcher Radio announced today that Jenna Fischer and Angela Kinsey, who famously played Pam Beasley and Angela Martin in the long-running sitcom, will be launching Office Ladies podcast this October on its comedy network Earwolf. Per the recent press release: “Each week, Fischer and Kinsey break down an episode of The Office and give exclusive behind-the-scenes stories that only two people who were there would know. While watching the show that made them best friends, they will reminisce, share memories and answer questions from fans.” They have yet to announce how many episodes will be dedicated to unraveling the many, many conspiracies surrounding the Scranton Strangler. We imagine those’ll be pretty dark.

Office Ladies will share a network with a few comedy podcasting tentpoles, such as Conan O’Brien Needs a Friend, Getting Curious with Jonathan Van Ness, and Comedy Bang! Bang! It’ll be available on all major platforms October 16th.



