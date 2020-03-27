Screenshot : Jem And The Holograms ( YouTube

Recently, all sorts of celebrities have been wielding their influence to share important information about coronavirus and to let their fans know the best ways to stay safe and healthy in these scary times. So, it only makes sense that one of the world’s biggest pop stars has taken to social media with a highly informative public service announcement about the importance of quarantine. Who is this superstar entertainer? Why, it’s Jem, of course. She’s truly outrageous.



More accurately, it’s singer/songwriter and voice actor Samantha Newark, who provided the voice for Jem in the original 1980s cartoon. Using a bit of slick audio editing, Newark has repurposed an old PSA about kids wantonly sharing prescription medicine to remind everyone we need to stay indoors and adhere to strict social distancing.

“There are no pills or shots for the coronavirus right now. So, we’re advised to stay in during this quarantine, practice social distancing, and, of course, always wash our hands as much as possible,” Jem tells the youngsters who, just moments ago, were eager to pop a few allergy pills like they were Skittles. “Doing the right thing makes you a superstar!”

There’s no word yet on how the Holograms are handling this global crisis but, as always, they are in our thoughts.

