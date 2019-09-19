Photo: Jamie McCarthy (Getty Images for AMC)

Everyone’s favorite foul-mouthed head-smasher from The Walking Dead is signing on to another spooky story, with Deadline saying that Jeffrey Dean Morgan will be starring in an adaptation of James Herbert’s Shrine. The original book is about a disgraced journalist who thinks he can save his career after uncovering a story about a series of apparent miracles in a small town, but this isn’t one of those stories about a kid who went to heaven and is now making a bunch of money for his parents by going on talk shows. Instead, Deadline teases that “the ‘miracles’ may have a much darker source.” Here’s a tip: If the synopsis for a story foreshadows that a seemingly nice thing “may” actually be a bad thing, it definitely is.

The movie is being written and directed by Evan Spiliotopoulos (he wrote for the Beauty And The Beast remake), with Sam Raimi on board as a producer.