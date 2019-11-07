Jeff Goldblum defends Woody Allen, says "there's a presumption of innocence until proven guilty"

One of Jeff Goldblum’s first acting roles was in Woody Allen’s Annie Hall, and in a recent interview with British news outlet The i, Goldblum briefly noted that he would be willing to considering working with Allen again if the opportunity came up. “I think there is a presmuption of innocence until proven guilty,” he explained, later adding that he does think the “cultural shift” of the #MeToo movement (which he supports “wholeheartedly”) has been “very, very positive and long overdue.” That being said, he still admires Allen’s work enough that he wouldn’t outright refuse to work with him until he learns “something more.”

Allen, of course, has faced accusations for decades that he molested his daughter Dylan Farrow when she was a child, with the accusations resurfacing in recent years thanks to the aforementioned #MeToo movement. The general film community has backed away from Allen , with tons and tons of actors who worked with him saying that they would not do so again or even donating their salaries, with others—like Alec Baldwin, Diane Keaton, Scarlett Johansson, Javier Bardem, and now Goldblum—doing the opposite and going out of their way to stick up for Allen against the “unfair” backlash.



Goldblum has a Disney+ show hitting that service at launch on November 12, so we’ll see if he gets any calls from Disney and decides to walk these comments back any time soon.