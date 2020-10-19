Jeff Bridges Photo : Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for TCM

Tonight on social media, Jeff Bridges announced that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma, a kind of cancer that impacts the body’s ability to fight off diseases. He didn’t say what kind of lymphoma he has—Hodgkin’s or Non-Hodgkin’s—but he said that he has a “great team of doctors” and that “the prognosis is good.” He also said that he’s “starting treatment,” implying that this is all pretty recent. In a followup tweet, Bridges thanked everyone for their prayers and well-wishes, adding in a reminder for everyone to make sure they vote.

Bridges is currently in production FX and Hulu’s The Old Man, which is set to be his first TV project in decades. In a joint statement from FX, Hulu, Touchstone Television, and FXP (via Deadline), the various networks and studios involved in the show wished Bridges “a safe and full recovery” and noted, “Jeff, we are all in this together with you.” The series, which paused back in March like everything else, is about a former CIA agent who ditched The Company and manages to live off the grid for years until an assassin (played by Gbenga Akinnagbe) manages to track him down. The series also features John Lithgow, Amy Brenneman, and Alia Shawkat.