Jeff Bridges is feeling good, man.



It’s been nearly two months since Bridges announced he had been diagnosed with lymphoma, and while he hasn’t been totally silent on social media since then, this is our first real update since October. That is a chaotic good image if ever there were one. Thank you for the serotonin, Jeff Bridges! We are so glad you’re feeling okay.

The actor went into more detail in a caption:

Here’s the latest:

• Feeling good • Shaved my head • Got a puppy - Monty • Had a Birthday - 71, man

71, man! Monty! That smile! That view!

Bridges also shared a link to his website, on which he’s shared some very good, very chaotic doodles, some thoughts on where the world is at the moment, a link to No Kid Hungry with a request for support, and some words about a longtime friend, musician John Goodwin.

Wait, hold up, look at Monty again.

