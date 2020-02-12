Pop culture obsessives writing for the pop culture obsessed.
Clips

Jean Dujardin stars in this trailer for the deranged Deerskin, the latest from Rubber's Quentin Dupieux

Randall Colburn
Filed to:Coming Distractions
3
Save
Screenshot: Deerskin (YouTube)

Quentin Dupieux, the madman behind killer-tire flick Rubber, returns next month with Deerskin, a high-concept meta horror-comedy about a deerskin jacket and the would-be filmmaker it drives to cinematic madness. Our own A.A. Dowd caught the oddball film at last year’s Cannes Film Festival, and praised it for being “a much more inspired dabble in Dadaist lunacy than [Dupieux’s] earlier whatsits.”

The Artist’s Jean Dujardin stars as a washed-up weirdo who blows his life savings on the film’s central jacket, then masquerades as a filmmaker to try and bilk a little cash out of aspiring editor (Portrait Of A Lady On Fire’s Adèle Haenel). Soon, the jacket becomes integral to his violent brand of vérité moviemaking, and his quest veers deeper and deeper into absurdity. 

Advertisement

“Dujardin, in what may be his most restrained comic performance, commits to the pathetic, deranged pathology of the character,” we wrote in our review, “scoring tons of laughs through his hapless bumble into ‘creativity,’ which leads into much darker territory.”

Watch the trailer below.

Deerskin hits select theaters on March 20.

Randall Colburn

Randall Colburn is The A.V. Club's Internet Culture Editor. He lives in Chicago, occasionally writes plays, and was a talking head in Best Worst Movie, the documentary about Troll 2.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The A.V. Club

This week in Savage Love: The girls

NASA forced to clarify that brooms can stand up on their own any day of the year

Netflix’s To All The Boys sequel charms, though not quite as much as the original

A terrific Legends Of Tomorrow reminds us it’s the smartest dopey show on TV